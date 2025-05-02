1446H/2025M Haj: Nearly 50% of prospective pilgrims accept offer as of Jan 27

KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly 50 per cent of the 31,600 prospective Haj pilgrims have accepted and responded to the Haj offer for the 1446H/2025M season as of Jan 27.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said of this total, 27 per cent are from the B40 income group, 60 per cent from the M40 group, and the remainder from the T20 group.

“Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has issued offer letters to 31,600 prospective pilgrims for the 1446H/2025M Haj season. The process of reviewing and accepting the offer can be done through the THiJARI portal,” he said in a written reply on the Parliament portal today.

He was responding to a question from Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan), who asked about the number of Haj offers and recipients based on the T20, M40, and B40 categories for 1446H.

In a separate response, Mohd Na’im said the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah is considering Malaysia’s request for an additional 10,000 Haj quota to allow more Malaysian Muslims to perform the pilgrimage for 1446H/2025M.

He added that the government is awaiting a response from the Saudi authorities regarding the request.

“The Malaysian government, through TH, welcomes the decision of the Saudi government to grant Malaysia a full quota of 31,600 for the 1446H/2025M Haj season through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, further strengthening cooperation between both countries, particularly in Haj management this season.

“This memorandum proves the government’s commitment, through TH, to providing the best services to prospective ‘dhuyufurrahman’ (guests of Allah) for this year’s Haj,” he said in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) regarding the Haj quota.

Mohd Na’im further said that Malaysia has agreed to comply with the guidelines set by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah concerning arrivals and return movements through the Madinah and Jeddah airports.