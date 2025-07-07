15 radioactive smuggling cases detected yearly in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU: The Department of Atomic Energy Malaysia (Atom Malaysia) detects an average of 15 cases of radioactive smuggling each year, with Port Klang being the hotspot for such illegal activities.

Deputy director-general Monalija Kostor revealed that materials like Cobalt-60 and Cesium-137 are frequently smuggled, often disguised as harmless goods.

Radiation Portal Monitors (RPMs) installed at border checkpoints play a crucial role in intercepting these hazardous substances. Monalija explained that smugglers commonly mislabel radioactive materials as dairy products, toys, or textiles to evade detection.

When radioactive substances are smuggled into Malaysia, they are sent back to their country of origin. However, if they are being exported illegally, the government seizes them and takes legal action. “The court decides whether the items are forfeited. The government either retains them for proper disposal or returns them after imposing fines,“ she said.

Monalija emphasised the severity of such offences, as radioactive materials pose serious threats to public safety and national security. These substances are widely used in industries like oil and gas, plastics, and electronics. Smugglers often bypass regulations to cut costs or due to ignorance of the law.

Atom Malaysia remains vigilant in enforcing strict controls to ensure all radioactive imports and exports comply with national regulations.