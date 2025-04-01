15 tonnes of trash cleared in Terengganu beach cleanup

KUALA NERUS: A total of 15 tonnes of trash were collected in just four hours during the Terengganu Monsoon Beach Cleanup 2024, held at two beaches today.

The programme was organised by the state government in collaboration with non-governmental organisations, state agencies and higher learning institutions, including Geng Plastik Ija, Petronas, the Kuala Terengganu City Council, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the initiative targeted two popular tourist destinations, namely the Seberang Takir Beach and Batu Buruk Beach.

“Over 1,000 volunteers worked together to clean a 10-kilometre stretch of beach starting at 7.30 am today.

“During the monsoon season, trash tends to accumulate on beaches due to being carried in by the waves. We follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) by segregating waste such as bottles, glass and wood into specific categories,” he said after the programme at Seberang Takir Beach today.

Meanwhile, Razali said that although the monsoon season has not ended, tourists are already returning to Terengganu’s islands.

Therefore, he reminded chalet and resort operators on the islands to adhere to SOPs to prevent untoward incidents.

“The state government has never closed the islands to tourists. However, many operators temporarily halted their operations for maintenance and repairs.

“Since mid-last month, Terengganu’s tourism industry has been gaining momentum. We expect this year’s tourist arrivals to surpass last year’s total of 7.8 million,” he said.