Businesswoman urged to assist police in new ganja parcel scam probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Businesswoman Erni Dekritawati Yuliana Buhari, also known as Rita Sosilawati, has been asked to assist police in probing a suspected fraud case.

The Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) is seeking her cooperation after a parcel containing ganja was delivered to her sibling’s residence.

Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed no official report has been filed yet.

“We urge the individual involved to come forward and lodge a report directly with the CCID, to enable a proper investigation to be conducted,” he said at a press conference in Menara KPJ.

Rita recently posted on Threads about her sibling receiving a suspicious package at their home.

The parcel, addressed to her sibling’s residence, bore an unfamiliar recipient’s name.

“The latest scam - even our home address is no longer safe,” Rita wrote in her post.

She revealed that Customs officers found seven grams of ganja inside the Thailand-sent parcel.

A police report has been lodged regarding the incident. - Bernama