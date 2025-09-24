Malaysia’s first rocket launch pad to use private finance initiative model

PUTRAJAYA: The proposed development of Malaysia’s first rocket launch pad will be carried out through a private finance initiative model.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang confirmed the funding approach is intended to avoid burdening the government’s finances.

“It is a private finance initiative, so it won’t burden government coffers,“ he told reporters after launching the Cradle LIVE! Startup ASEAN Summit 2025.

Chang added that officials are still looking into the feasibility study at the moment.

He revealed that the ministry has so far received feasibility studies from two states, one from Sabah and the other from Pahang.

“We are still evaluating them and it will take time,“ he said regarding the ongoing assessment process.

Malaysia is poised to become Southeast Asia’s first nation with its own rocket launch pad by 2029.

Three locations have been shortlisted for the project in Pahang, Sarawak and Sabah.

On September 20, Malaysian Space Agency director-general Datuk Azlikamil Napiah said the project aligns with the National Space Policy 2030.

He stated the project could generate over RM10 billion in Gross Domestic Product if Malaysia establishes itself as a regional leader in the burgeoning space industry. – Bernama