ASEAN proposes 10 new defence initiatives to bolster regional security

JOHOR BAHRU: ASEAN has collectively affirmed its commitment to preserving regional peace, security, and prosperity through the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) 2025 held in Desaru today.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the meeting, chaired by its secretary-general Lokman Hakim Ali, submitted ten new initiatives for consideration by the 19th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting this October.

These initiatives cover three primary areas designed to strengthen cooperation, enhance operational readiness, and tackle increasingly complex security challenges.

“Firstly, ASEAN reaffirmed its cohesion and centrality as the core of cooperation.”

“Secondly, several key initiatives were agreed upon to strengthen defence cooperation and collective resilience among ASEAN member states.”

The ministry further stated that the meeting acted as a catalyst for preparations ahead of the upcoming ADMM and ADMM-Plus gatherings.

“This is to ensure ASEAN remains ready to address current and future security challenges and to build and strengthen a conducive and beneficial environment for ASEAN’s future growth.”

Senior defence officials from all ASEAN member states attended ADSOM, with Timor-Leste participating as an observer.

The ASEAN Secretariat also played a role in the day’s proceedings. – Bernama