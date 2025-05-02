KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will deploy 1,500 personnel to be stationed around the Batu Caves area to maintain order during the Thaipusam celebrations, which will be held next Tuesday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said all personnel involved will be from the Selangor Contingent, including officers on general duties, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), and special teams.

“This has been discussed at the level of the Selangor Police Contingent and it has been decided that 1,500 personnel will be on duty throughout the Thaipusam celebrations,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Batu Caves Temple chairman, Tan Sri R. Nadarajah, said that millions of Hindu devotees are expected to flood the Thaipusam celebrations, which will begin at 7 pm on Feb 9 and run until 2 am on Feb 12.

“As is well known, the Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves will attract a large number of devotees. Therefore, the temple has prioritised their safety and made it a top priority starting this Sunday,“ he added.

“The Silver Chariot will depart from the Mariamman Temple on Feb 9, with security provided by the police,” he told reporters during a press conference in conjunction with the Thaipusam 2025 celebrations at the Sri Subramaniar Temple, Batu Caves, here today.

He warned that police will take action against individuals carrying kavadi but involved in activities that go beyond religious boundaries.

“Therefore, the public is urged to not engage in such activities and to fully cooperate with the police. The temple has held several meetings with the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Police to plan detailed security arrangements.

“Members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and temple volunteers will also be on duty to ensure the smooth running of the Thaipusam celebrations,” he added.

According to Nadarajah, the streets involved in the procession of the chariot will include Jalan Sultan, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan MRR2, and Jalan Batu Caves Temple.