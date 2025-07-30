15,000 Sarawak students receive special financial aid for higher education

KUCHING: A total of 15,000 applications for the Special Financial Aid for Sarawak Students in Institutions of Higher Learning (IPTs) have been approved, with some recipients already receiving the assistance.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof confirmed the approvals in a Facebook post today, stating that payments will be distributed in stages to remaining beneficiaries.

The aid programme, launched by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in Kuala Lumpur, is set to benefit 42,000 students with an allocation of RM50.5 million.

Fadillah highlighted that the initiative provides RM1,200 in pocket money to all Sarawakian students in IPTs, regardless of family income.

“This reflects the Sarawak Government’s commitment to ensuring no student is left behind due to financial constraints,“ he said.

The aid aims to ease parents’ financial burdens while helping students manage daily expenses.

In addition to the pocket money assistance, the state government is rolling out other support measures, including free laptops and book vouchers for students from low-income families.

The Sarawak Graduates Return Initiative (IGPS), offering a RM300 flight ticket subsidy twice a year, is also available.

Fadillah expressed gratitude to the Sarawak Premier for approving the aid, emphasising its role in inclusive development.

“These initiatives stem from Sarawak’s sustainable economic policy, translating state revenue into direct welfare benefits,“ he said. - Bernama