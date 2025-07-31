Trump confirms attendance at Asean Summit: PM Anwar

PETALING JAYA: United States President Donald Trump has confirmed his attendance at the 2025 Asean Summit in October, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar said Trump conveyed this during a phone call earlier this morning.

The confirmation comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously suggested Trump’s potential participation in the October summit during discussions earlier this month.

During his presentation of the 13th Malaysia Plan to the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar also indicated that new tariff rates affecting Malaysia would be revealed tomorrow, expressing hope that these measures would not negatively impact the nation’s economic performance.