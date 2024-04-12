PETALING JAYA: A 16-year-old was fatally stabbed behind a supermarket in Taman Klang Utama over an alleged affair with a married woman.

North Klang District police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao reported that police responded to a MERS999 call around 11pm on Sunday and upon arrival, they found the victim had suffered severe injuries, reported The Star.

“Initial investigation revealed that 16-year-old was stabbed more than 20 times on his body and neck,“ he was quoted as saying.

Five men from Myanmar, aged between 25 and 40, were subsequently arrested by the police.

“We believe the motive was jealousy as the victim got to know the wife of one suspect.

“She was working at the same place,“ Vijaya added.

Police seized several pieces of evidence, including the victim’s bicycle and a mobile phone belonging to one of the suspects.

All five suspects have been remanded until Monday as the investigation continues.