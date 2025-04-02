KOTA KINABALU: Maintenance of drainage that cumulatively stretches for 170.5 kilometres is one approach that needs to be carried out periodically to overcome flooding in the Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan districts, according to Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

He said maintenance carried out only three times a year for RM40 million was still insufficient to ensure that the drainage system functioned properly, at a time when development is rapid and climate change is also a factor with stormwater causing flash floods.

“Furthermore, the flood mitigation projects currently being implemented cannot completely solve the flooding, especially in the Penampang and Putatan districts,” he said in a statement here today.

Jeffrey, who is also the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, said the Sungai Moyog Integrated River Basin Development Project involving the Donggongon and Putatan towns was being implemented at a cost of RM297.96 million to overcome flooding.

However, he said proposed projects for the central part of ??Sungai Moyog in Penampang and Sungai Petagas in Putatan have not yet been approved.

Therefore, he said cooperation from all parties is needed to maintain a clear drainage system in Moyog and Putatan and also assist in planning for housing and towns.

“If we want to increase the frequency of drainage cleaning, we would need additional budget,” he said, adding that the community’s cooperation is also essential to avoid littering.