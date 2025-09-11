18,000 expected for Keretapi Sarong 2025 event in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 18,000 participants are expected to join the ninth edition of Keretapi Sarong 2025 this Saturday.

The event, themed ‘Serumpun’, is sponsored by RapidKL and will commence from ten different LRT and MRT stations.

Starting points include the Kelana Jaya line, Ampang line, Kajang line, and Putrajaya line stations.

Participants will gather at Bukit Bintang and Tun Razak Exchange stations before proceeding to a secret final location.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad group president and chief executive officer Amir Hamdan stated the event celebrates Malaysian identity and unity.

“With the sarong as a symbol of cultural pride, the event also encourages Malaysians to choose public transport as part of a modern and sustainable lifestyle,” he said.

This year’s edition features additional activities including dance performances and traditional costume fashion shows.

Interactive games and various other activities will be held at major stations throughout the event.

The public can obtain more information through RapidKL’s website, social media channels, or customer service hotline. – Bernama