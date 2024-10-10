20 foreigners charged over “Love Scam’

JOHOR BAHRU: Twenty foreigners consisting of a Taiwanese citizen and 19 Chinese nationals, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for alleged involvement in the “Love Scam” syndicate.

They are Wu Wen Jung, who is a Taiwanese), He Ne, Guang Liang, Jin Yi Hao, Zhang Wei, Liu Zhi Rong, Li Ya Xuan, Ran You, Zhang Shi Han, Zhao Run Qiang, Lu Ye Ri, Li Peng, Yu Liang, Liu Bing, Liu Lin, Li Jua Gang, Chen Kui Peng, Zhi Xiao Bo, Zhao Ke Yu and Wang Yin Cheng

All of them, aged between 21 and 36, pleaded not guilty to the charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, before Magistrate Hidayatul Shamsudin.

They are charged with committing a criminal conspiracy by deceiving victims through a love scam and dishonestly inducing the victims to hand over money to them.

The offence was allegedly committed at a residence in the Horizon Hills area, Iskandar Puteri at 12.30 p.m. last Sept 23.

They face imprisonment for up to six months or a fine or both upon conviction.

The court allowed them bail of RM8,000 with two local sureties each and also ordered them to report themselves at a nearby police station once a month.

The court also set Nov 18 for mention for submission of documents.