200,000 SARA Rahmah boxes for needy by year end, says deputy minister

PETALING JAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry aims to collect 200,000 SARA Rahmah boxes for needy families nationwide from 31 August until December.

Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh announced that hypermarket chain Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad will lead the nationwide collection mission.

“This initiative showcases the MADANI government’s agenda where every Malaysian has a right to feel care, solidarity and support regardless of their background,“ she told reporters after launching the programme at Mydin Subang Jaya.

Fuziah emphasised that the boxes contain basic necessities while symbolically representing hope and care for recipients.

The ministry will intensify collection efforts through tours to government agencies and private institutions starting 2 September to encourage more donations.

KPDN and Mydin will create customised Rahmah Basket packages tailored for specific target groups including B40 families, elderly citizens and students.

Mydin managing director Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin confirmed that all Mydin branches nationwide will sell the boxes starting 31 August.

The programme aligns with the government’s ‘SARA For All’ initiative where affluent customers can channel their RM100 aid to those in need.

Each SARA Rahmah box costs RM100 and contains products from local micro, small and medium enterprises supporting the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign. – Bernama