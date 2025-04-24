PUTRAJAYA: The 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination results recorded the best achievement since 2013 with a National Average Grade (GPK) of 4.49 points compared to 4.60 points in 2023.

Education Director-General Datuk Azman Adnan said 355,933 candidates, or 94 per cent, were eligible to be given the SPM certificate compared to 349,297 candidates in 2023.

“This shows an increase of 6,636 candidates or 0.5 per cent. This increase is the best achievement since the certification requirements were introduced in 2013, where candidates are required to pass two subjects, Bahasa Melayu and History (to be issued the SPM certificate),” he told a press conference here today

Azman said an analysis of the 2024 SPM examination results showed an overall increase in candidates’ achievements, thus reflecting the effectiveness of the continuous efforts by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in providing access to inclusive and quality education.

“This is in line with the MOE’s commitment to ensure equal education opportunities for all candidates nationwide,“ he said.

Azman said that of the total 402,918 candidates registered for the 2024 SPM examination, 386,714 of them were new candidates who registered for at least six subjects.

“Of the total, 344,919 were candidates from schools under MOE, but only 338,673 sat for the examination. A total of 6,246 candidates were absent compared to 8,676 candidates in 2023.

“This shows a decrease of 2,430 candidates, indicating the effectiveness of various initiatives and interventions implemented by the MOE,“ he said.

Azman said the number of candidates who obtained distinction (Grades A+, A and A-) in all subjects taken increased by 0.6 per cent from 11,713 candidates in 2023 to 14,179 candidates in 2024.

“The number of candidates who obtained at least credit or grade C in all subjects was 86,040 in 2024 compared to 83,112 candidates in 2023, while 136,791 candidates obtained at least a pass or grade E in all subjects taken in 2024 compared to 131,489 candidates in 2023,“ he said.

Azman said the achievements of candidates in urban and rural areas also showed an increase compared to the previous year.

“The achievement of candidates in urban areas increased by 0.11 points, which is 4.47 points in 2024 compared to 4.58 points in 2023.

“The achievement of candidates in rural areas also increased by 0.09 points, which is 4.92 points, compared to 5.01 points in 2023,“ he said.

Regarding candidates’ performance based on subjects, Azman said 59 out of 95 subjects showed improved performance, 30 subjects showed a decline, and one subject maintained its performance compared to the 2023 SPM examination based on the Average Subject Grade (GPMP).

“In the 2024 SPM examination, six subjects out of seven core subjects showed improved performance while the Moral Education subject showed a decline of 0.07 points, which is 4.73 points compared to 4.66 points in 2023,“ he said.

Following the decline in performance in the Moral Education subject, Azman said MOE would work on intervention measures, including improving the content of the subject to ensure improved performance.

He said that for the elective subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Pure Science and Additional Mathematics, they all showed improved performance.

“Chemistry recorded the highest performance increase of 0.37 points, from 4.89 GPMP points in 2023 to 4.52 points,” he added.

Meanwhile, for the STEM elective subjects (Applied Science and Technology), 11 out of 12 subjects showed an increase in performance, he said, adding that the highest performance increase of 0.38 GPMP points, from 4.35 points in 2023 to 3.97 points, was recorded for the Engineering Drawing subject.

Azman said the Mechanical Engineering Studies subject has shown a decrease in performance of 0.16 GPMP points, from 4.23 points in 2023 to 4.39 points.

“Of the 22 STEM elective subjects (Vocational Subjects), 17 subjects showed an increase in performance while five other subjects recorded a decrease in performance,“ he said.

For the elective subjects under Humanities and Professional Literature, he said five out of 12 subjects showed an increase in performance.