JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 2,197 UMNO branches across Johor have successfully conducted their meetings, reflecting the continued strength and loyalty of the party’s grassroots, said state UMNO chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the meetings mark a turning point in reinvigorating the party’s operations and its spirit of struggle.

“This is not just a number; it is clear proof that Johor UMNO’s grassroots remain strong and unwavering. In this birthplace of UMNO, the pulse of our struggle has never faltered,” he said in a statement today.

The Johor Menteri Besar called on all members to use the branch meetings as a launching pad for unity, strategic planning and restoring public confidence in UMNO as the guardian of their future.

He said the meetings are not merely organisational matters, but an important platform to strengthen the party’s machinery and promote the narrative of Johor’s achievements under UMNO leadership.

“The Maju Johor agenda is not just an administrative policy, it is a reflection of Johor UMNO’s values and struggle. It must be understood, widely disseminated and championed down to the grassroots,” he said.

UMNO division delegates meetings will be held from June 9 to July 27.