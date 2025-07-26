220 Felda entrepreneurs join mega 3D carnival in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 220 entrepreneurs from the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) will participate in the Mega 3 Dimensional Carnival (MK3D) from July 30 to August 3 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Felda director of community economic development, Datuk Muhammad Rizal Abdul Rahim, stated that the carnival aims to provide entrepreneurs with opportunities to expand their market reach. “We see strong market potential for Felda entrepreneurs’ products not only within their schemes but globally as well.”

He added that the event allows direct engagement with potential buyers, which could lead to bulk orders. “Through this carnival, entrepreneurs can showcase their products directly to visitors. This could open the door for future bulk orders, which is the outcome we are targeting.”

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently announced MK3D as a strategic initiative combining rural entrepreneurship programmes under one platform.

“It brings together three flagship initiatives—KKDW’s Rural Entrepreneurs Carnival, Felda Settlers’ Day, and KUSKOP’s One District One Industry Showcase—as a strategic approach to rural development.”

Muhammad Rizal highlighted Felda’s digital push, stating, “We now have avenues to market our products through our own channels, including websites and TikTok, to support our entrepreneurs.”

Collaboration with the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) will further enhance digitalisation efforts. - Bernama