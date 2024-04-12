223 relief centres closed, only 93 still active in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A total of 223 out of 316 flood relief centres (PPS) in Kelantan have been closed after 74,969 evacuees from 22,581 families in four flood-hit districts were allowed to return home as of 4 pm today, according to Kelantan Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Operations Room’s statistics.

It said the evacuees were allowed to return home after the flood situation in the state improved due to the receding river levels and reduced rainfall.

The data also showed that 93 PPS are still active in four districts, including Pasir Mas (44 PPS), Tumpat (46), Kota Bharu (1), and Bachok (2).

The data also indicated that 39,761 victims from 12,863 families still taking shelter at the PPS.

Tumpat has the highest number of evacuees with 20,441 victims from 6,446 families, followed by Pasir Mas with 18,866 victims from 6,289 families.