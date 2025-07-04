NATIONAL doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky wants his pack to maintain the encouraging run displayed throughout the first six months of this year in the pursuit to win at the 2025 World Championship in Paris from Aug 25-31.

Rexy reminded all the national players not to be easily satisfied with the achievements made so far and to keep their hunger for success in moving forward.

“To become a champion is easy but to maintain it is very difficult... I want every player to have the hunger (for success). Don’t lose momentum because based on training, the momentum is still there.

“We have already won (the World Championship) but we hope there will be more successes after this, whether from the men’s doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik or Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (women’s doubles) or mixed doubles (Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei), we don’t know. Don’t just win once, we want it to continue,“ he said after a training session here today.

Aaron-Wooi Yik made history by becoming the first national pair to present Malaysia with their inaugural World Championship title in the 2022 edition by defeating former three-time world champions Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia 21-19, 21-14 in Tokyo, Japan.

The current world number two pair also excelled in lifting three titles this year by becoming champions of the 2025 Asian Badminton Championship in Ningbo, China, followed by the 2025 Thailand Open and the 2025 Singapore Open while Wei Chong-Kai Wun won the 2025 Indonesian Masters and 2025 Malaysian Masters.

Pearly-Thinaah, who are also the country’s number one women’s doubles pair, also won one title this year, the 2025 Thailand Open, in addition to coming in second twice at the 2025 Indonesian Masters and the 2025 Indonesian Open.

However, the mixed doubles camp suffered a different fate when no pair managed to win any tournament they participated in this season.

Meanwhile, Rexy said that the country’s top pairs were also deemed to be fresh after a break from tournaments since last month and are ready to return to court at the 2025 Japan Open and 2025 China Open this month.

The 2025 Japan Open, which has Super 750 status, is scheduled to be held in Tokyo from July 15-20 and the 2025 China Open (Super 1000) will be held in Changzhou from July 22-27.

