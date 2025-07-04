EAIC finds immigration breach in Ghanaian national’s entry via Bukit Kayu Hitam

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has uncovered a breach of immigration procedures involving the entry of a Ghanaian national through the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration Office in Kedah. The incident, which occurred on November 18 last year, violated Malaysia’s immigration regulations.

According to the EAIC, paragraph 4.1 of the Malaysian Immigration Circular (PIM) No. 19 of 2002 explicitly states that passport holders from African countries are only permitted to enter Malaysia through air gates. The land entry of the Ghanaian national at Bukit Kayu Hitam was therefore non-compliant with established protocols.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint, leading to the discovery of procedural lapses by an immigration officer. The EAIC has since referred the case to the Malaysian Immigration Department’s (JIM) Disciplinary Authority.

“The EAIC has decided to refer this case to the Malaysian Immigration Department’s (JIM) Disciplinary Authority with a recommendation for disciplinary action against the officer in question under Regulation 38 of the Public Servants (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993,” the commission stated.

This development highlights ongoing efforts to enforce immigration laws and maintain procedural integrity at Malaysia’s entry points. Authorities continue to monitor compliance to prevent similar breaches in the future.