229 dengue cases reported in Kelantan since Jan 25

KOTA BHARU: A total of 229 dengue cases were reported in Kelantan from Jan 1 to 25, a 1.7 per cent drop from 233 cases in the same period last year.

Kelantan state health department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said there were no deaths recorded in the period.

“A total of 16 dengue outbreaks were reported as of Jan 25 compared to eight for the same period last year.

“From the 16 outbreaks reported, four of them have ended, while the rest are still active,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the department also inspected 21,989 premises with 140 compounds worth RM70,000 issued to owners for Aedes breeding in their premises under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975.