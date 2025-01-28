KUALA TERENGGANU: Drowning incidents in Terengganu has claimed 25 lives over the past year, said Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Nor Mahathir Muhamad.

He said the number of deaths from the 26 cases received by his department involved various locations such as rivers, beaches, and waterfalls.

“The number is reduced from the 29 lives lost due to the similar incidents in 2023 from a total of 23 cases recorded. Most of the drowning cases occurred in the rivers, waterfalls and beaches including in the districts of Kemaman, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus and Besut,“ he said after the Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department Annual Parade 2025 here today.

Meanwhile, he said the department remains on standby mode in case of any accidents in the water as the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) has not ended yet.

His party’s preparedness involves patrol work along the state’s coastline, especially during the current high waves and waves.