25 victims evacuated to PPS following storm in Sungai Buloh

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-five people from seven families were evacuated to a relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Resak of the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) when a storm hit two villages in the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency yesterday.

Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, who is also Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development visited the victims at the PPS and was briefed on the situation by, among others, the Petaling District and Land Office, MBSA (Quick Unit), Fire and Rescue Service and the Royal Malaysia Police.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to all agencies who have worked hard and collaborated with the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary Community Service Centre to provide assistance and support to the affected victims.

“I have instructed that essential assistance be channelled immediately, especially to ensure the comfort of children and the sick.

“I also sympathise with the affected families and personally understand their grievances and needs,“ he said in a statement on his Facebook account today.

Ramanan also stated that he will continue to work closely with agencies of the Selangor government to expedite all forms of assistance, including electrical equipment, through the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM) to the victims.

Yesterday, Ramanan was reported as saying that the machinery of the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency Public Service Centre was immediately mobilised to distribute assistance to victims of the storm in Kampung Melayu Subang and Subang Perdana, Shah Alam, Selangor.

The storm caused several houses including public facilities to be damaged, but no casualties were reported.