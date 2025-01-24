KUALA LUMPUR: Police rescued three Bangladeshi men, suspected of being human trafficking victims, and arrested 29 other foreigners for various immigration offences in a raid at a factory in Petaling Jaya near here yesterday.

Bukit Aman Anti-Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling Division (D3) principal assistant director Soffian Santong said the three Bangladeshi men rescued were aged between 28 and 35 years.

He said in the raid, the police also arrested a Bangladeshi man and an Indian national suspected of being the owner and manager of the factory.

“Both of them, aged 48 and 40 are being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007, Section 39(b) and Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63,“ he said in a statement here today.

Soffian said 27 other foreigners, who are working at the factory, were also arrested for various immigration offences. They are from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Myanmar.

He said they are between the ages of 23 and 47 and being investigated under Section 15(1)© and Section 39(b) of the Immigration Act.

The focus of the operation was the identification of human trafficking victims based on the National Guideline on Human Trafficking Indicators (NGHTI) 2.0, he said.

The raid, conducted by the Bukit Aman D3 team at 2.30 pm, was assisted by the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters, the Enforcement Division of the Selangor Malaysian Immigration Department and the Enforcement Department of the Petaling Jaya City Council.