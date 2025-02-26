PETALING JAYA: A 32-year-old foreigner has been arrested by the police for spray-painting graffiti on building walls in Mersing last week.

In a statement, Mersing district police headquarters said they had received a police report about the unauthorised graffiti on Feb 23 at around 1.56pm.

Police then tracked down the male suspect using footage from several closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the same day.

“A team from the district Criminal Investigation Division (CID) arrested the foreigner at 3.15pm on the same day.”

Following the arrest, the Kota Tinggi magistrate’s court granted police a four-day remand order to facilitate investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and causing damage to property.

It is learnt that the suspect is from the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, a post on the official Mersing District Council Facebook page, My Mersing, showed images of the spray-painted graffiti on buildings and walls around the town.

“It is unclear what the individual’s intention was in vandalizing several areas around Mersing town, but it is certainly an offense as it damages public property,” said the post.