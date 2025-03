KOTA KINABALU: A total of 37 flood victims from 12 families are taking shelter at a temporary relief centre (PPS) in Keningau this morning, an increase from 36 evacuees last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said the PPS at Dewan Dato Angian Andulag, Apin-Apin, was opened at 7 am yesterday.

“Keningau District Disaster Management Committee has declared a flood disaster for villages surrounding Sungai Pagalan,” it said.