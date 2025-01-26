37 Puspakom staff dismissed over integrity issues

PETALING JAYA: The Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) has dismissed 37 of its staff due to integrity issues between October 2023 and this month.

Puspakom chief executive officer Mahmood Razak Bahman explained that the majority of issues behind the dismissals include improper work conduct, not following standard operating procedures and bribery, as told in the ‘Apa-Apa Saja’ podcast by Harian Metro.

He said this also includes 30 others pending investigations on matters related to work integrity.

Previously, six Puspakom officers suspected of their involvement in a syndicate approving heavy vehicle inspections were suspended immediately earlier this month.

Mahmood, who joined Puspakom since October 2023, has committed himself to “cleaning up” the transport body’s image.

In the podcast, he explained that the matter of integrity does not only involve bribes but a plethora of other issues as such as submission of false claims, sending a fake medical letter and lying during the job, for instance.

The chief executive officer also spoke on the issue of a Puspakom staff in Johor Bahru slapped by a senior citizen after finding out his lorry failed the inspection.

The 59-year-old was fined RM1,600 after he was charged for intentionally causing harm.

He also said while there are issues regarding Puspakom staff who fail to perform their duties accordingly, there are others who uphold their responsibilities, noting this incident.

Mahmood said while he felt sad finding out about the incident, he was also proud of the Puspakom staff member not retaliating and resuming his duties as usual.

“Not everyone is that way, we can see that (the staff) performed his duties with integrity and a lot of patience – he did not even lodge a complaint to the headquarters,” he remarked during the podcast.