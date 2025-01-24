Senior citizen fined RM1,600 for slapping Puspakom staff

JOHOR BAHRU: A senior citizen was fined RM1,600 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to causing injury to a staff of the Johor Bahru Branch Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin meted out the fine, in default two months in jail, on Koh Soon Hua, 60.

Koh was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Mohd Suzaini Mohd Taib, 38, at Puspakom Jalan Bertam, here at 5.40 pm on Nov 18 last year.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum imprisonment of one year or a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

According to media reports, Koh slapped the Puspakom staff after discovering that his lorry failed the inspection.