400 IPT students benefit from Terengganu business digitalisation programme

KUALA TERENGGANU: More than 400 students and entrepreneurs from Terengganu’s B40 community have benefited from the Business Digitalisation Programme 2025 held at the Terengganu Trade Centre.

Companies Commission of Malaysia chairman Ahmad Subki Yusof stated that the programme aims to strengthen business competitiveness through digital technology empowerment.

He emphasised that this initiative aligns with the government’s broader digitalisation goals to improve product quality and expand market reach.

“SSM remains committed to assisting micro, small, and medium enterprises in adopting digital technology effectively,” he said during the opening ceremony.

The programme supports the Inclusive Economic Development and Well-being Policy under the Malaysia MADANI framework.

This Terengganu event marks the second series following a successful launch in Sabah last June.

It represents a rebranding of previous SSM entrepreneurship initiatives like the Young Entrepreneur Programme.

Activities included sessions on company registration, scam awareness, digital marketing, and digital payment methods.

Successful entrepreneurs also shared their experiences to inspire participants.

SSM distributed corporate zakat and CSR contributions totalling 290,000 ringgit to support those in need.

Official records show 15,311 companies and 407,008 businesses registered in Terengganu as of August 31.

Among these, 6,040 companies and 71,035 businesses remain active in the state. – Bernama