44-year-old man, underage teen nabbed in connection with abandoned baby

SIBU: Police arrested a 44-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl in connection with the discovery of an abandoned newborn baby boy in a basin in Jalan Tong Sang today.

Without providing further details about the arrest, Sibu district chief of police ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the remand application for the two locals will be made tomorrow.

“The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code (Act 574) for concealing the birth of a baby with the intention of abandoning the baby. This section carries a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine or both if convicted,“ he said in a statement here.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media in relation to the discovery of the baby boy who was found alive and healthy inside a basin in a shop lot area on Jalan Tong Sang by the public this morning.

Zulkipli confirmed that the Sibu District Control Centre received a MERS 999 call from a man at 8.30 am, about discovering the baby while passing through the area.

The fully developed baby was found with the umbilical cord intact and is suspected of having been born in less than 24 hours prior. The baby has been sent to Sibu Hospital for examination and further treatment.

“The doctor who examined the baby at the emergency room found that the baby was born normally and there were no signs of injury on the body. The baby is in a stable condition,“ he added, while requesting anyone with information on the matter to contact the investigating officer Inspector Ahmad Zam Zam Ismail at 014-9067909 or 084-364737.