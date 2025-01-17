TUMPAT: The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) disclosed that 448 out of the 560 children rescued from charitable homes linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) have been returned to their families.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri stated that another five children have been placed with suitable guardians, while 107 others have been placed in eight Social Welfare Department institutions, under permanent and interim court orders.

“Some parents wish to reclaim their children, but they may have been advised against it due to concerns about government action. I believe this is unfair.

“Previously, we did not return the children as we were awaiting police reports and legal processes. However, now that those processes are complete, the children must be reunited with their parents,“ she emphasised.

She was speaking at a press conference after launching the MADANI Integrasi Kasih programme in conjunction with the handover of the MADANI Village Adoption project at Kampung Pasir Pekan Tengah earlier today.

Nancy assured parents wishing to reclaim their children that they need not worry and encouraged them to approach the ministry to discuss regaining custody.

She clarified that the ministry did not have a hidden agenda against parents who have yet to do so, emphasising that the primary goal was to ensure the welfare and safety of the children.

“We carry out our duties under the law. I urge parents who have had a change of heart to come forward and provide us with complete information about their children.

“The best decisions must prioritise the children’s well-being. While we provide care, nothing can replace the love of a parent,“ she said.

Nancy added that the 560 children—283 boys and 277 girls—were placed in shelters after the Welfare Department obtained a two-month temporary custody order from the court under Section 25(2)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Regarding today’s programme, Nancy said the ministry is focusing on five key aspects in the implementation of the MADANI Village Adoption project, with an allocation of RM2.5 million to provide maximum benefits through the provision of physical facilities and psychosocial activities to enhance the villagers’ well-being.

“One key aspect of the project is logistics development, which includes the construction of a floating jetty using biocomposite technology in collaboration with the Nuclear Agency. This jetty will serve as a rescue route for the fire department, especially during floods or drownings.

“The project also includes fish farming in cages with support from the Fisheries Department, including a contribution of 10,000 fish fry. Additionally, 20 solar-powered lamps have been installed to enhance safety in dark and unsafe areas,“ she said.

Meanwhile, secretary-general Datuk Dr. Maziah Che Yusoff, emphasised that the project is being carried out in collaboration with federal and state agencies as well as non-governmental organisations to ensure the well-being of the people.

“I urge all parties involved in the MADANI Village Adoption project to focus on the needs of targeted groups such as women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities to ensure a more balanced community well-being,“ she added.