SEREMBAN: A total of 45,237 summonses, for various offences, were issued during 235,616 inspections of commercial vehicles across 5,747 operations, nationwide, from January to November this year.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that out of the total summonses, 28,298 were issued for lorries, 349 for buses, and 16,590 for multi-purpose vehicles, including vans, registered under companies.

“The highest number of summonses was for operating without a valid Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence, with 10,859 notices issued. This was followed by offences for using telecommunications devices while driving (9,254), expired Motor Vehicle Licence or road tax (8,380), disobeying red traffic lights (3,676), and expired driving licences (2,179),” he said.

Regarding the offence of carrying loads beyond the prescribed limit, investigations were launched against 380 vehicles, while 154 lorries, 106 multi-purpose vehicles, and one bus, were impounded.

Mohd Yusri added that the JSPT had also arrested 45 commercial vehicle drivers, with 12 charged under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the others charged under various other laws.

He added that the police, in collaboration with other enforcement agencies, including the Road Transport Department (JPJ), will continue to ramp up patrols along highways, especially targeting commercial vehicles, to ensure compliance with road rules and regulations.

He also urged both commercial and private vehicle drivers to ensure that their vehicles are in optimal condition before embarking on any journey, to avoid accidents on the roads.

“In addition, drivers must be in good physical health and fit to operate their vehicles. They should rest at designated rest and service areas if they feel fatigued. We will not tolerate drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and strict action will be taken,“ he stressed.

Mohd Yusri acknowledged that, while there were a small number of lorry drivers who engaged in speeding or reckless driving, the police were consistently patrolling and taking necessary actions to curb such behaviour.

He also encouraged the public to report any instances of traffic violations, including videos, photos, or information on individuals breaking the rules, to the police for further investigation and action.

“If you want to make something go viral, do it with positive intentions and purposes on the right channels,” said Mohd Yusri. “Don’t just post videos for high ratings that offer no benefit. I hope users will share useful information with the authorities, and help us take action.”

Earlier during the visit, Mohd Yusri presented a certificate of appreciation to Kamarul Ekhsan Abdul Ghani, 46, for his quick thinking in preventing a potential accident. He had stopped a lorry with a faulty tyre on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound in October.

Kamarul Ekhsan, a mechanic from Seremban, expressed his surprise at receiving the certificate, which was his first-ever recognition.

“I never expected the video to go viral. I recorded it and posted it on Facebook on Oct 5, not anticipating that it would receive 400,000 views within 24 hours, and now it has over 1.7 million views,” Kamarul said. “I never thought of seeking publicity; I just wanted to help.

“I felt that if I didn’t stop the lorry, a disaster could have occurred. So, I did what I thought was my responsibility as a Muslim. I followed the lorry for about three kilometres until the driver stopped.

In the October incident, Kamarul Ekhsan who was on his way to Johor Bahru, noticed a Hino lorry with a damaged rear right tyre wobbling dangerously.

After overtaking the lorry three times, he urged the driver to stop. He then stuck his head and hands out of his car window, pointing and shouting at the tyre, before the lorry driver finally pulled over in the emergency lane.