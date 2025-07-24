463 media practitioners receive aid from Tabung Kasih@HAWANA

PENAMPANG: A total of 463 media practitioners and veterans across Malaysia have received assistance from the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA fund, aimed at supporting those struggling with health issues or financial difficulties.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the distribution, emphasizing the government’s commitment to easing burdens faced by media personnel.

“We will increase our efforts with media associations and clubs in the states to help more media practitioners who are eligible to receive this assistance,“ Fahmi said. He noted that funds allocated from previous HAWANA programmes, including a RM1 million contribution announced by the Prime Minister last year, remain unused.

During the event, Fahmi presented aid to Sabah State Information Department photographer Vicky Sylvester Matanjang, 52, who sustained severe injuries in a March road accident. Vicky suffered fractures in six left ribs and his left hand, requiring ongoing physiotherapy. With 18 years of service, he became the 24th Tabung Kasih@HAWANA recipient in Sabah.

Fahmi also addressed concerns over low journalist salaries, particularly in Sabah, where some earn below RM2,000 despite long service. “I will ask Gabungan Kelab Media Malaysia (GKMM) to gather details for further discussion,“ he said, adding that employment status—whether full-time or freelance—would be reviewed.

Earlier this week, Bernama CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin delivered aid to Sabah News journalist Hafizul Andie Zulkarnain, 35, who is recovering from surgery due to intestinal complications. - Bernama