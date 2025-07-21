4WD crash in Kapit kills elderly man, four survive

SIBU: An elderly man died while four others survived after their four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle skidded and plunged into a ravine at Kilometre 38.6 of Jalan Musah/Kajah in Song, Kapit Division. The incident occurred last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the victim as Berain Sinau, 81, who died at the scene. The Mitsubishi Triton fell into a ravine approximately 10 metres deep.

Basir Dingun, 43, sustained injuries and was rushed to Kanowit Hospital by passers-by. The driver, aged 50, and two other passengers, aged 61 and 44, escaped unharmed.

“There were five individuals in the vehicle. One died on the scene, one was injured, while the other three survived without injury,“ said a department spokesperson.

Emergency services received the distress call at 7.50 pm. The Song Fire and Rescue Station team, assisted by police, reached the remote location at 9.23 pm after navigating 46 kilometres of logging roads.

A bulldozer from a nearby logging company helped clear the path and recover the vehicle.

The rescue operation concluded at 12.50 am. - Bernama