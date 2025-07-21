Appreciation package for Malaysians to be announced soon says PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that a special appreciation package for the people will be announced either tomorrow or Wednesday.

The announcement follows discussions during the Unity Government retreat in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, where public concerns were reviewed.

Anwar stated that additional time was needed to finalise the details of the package, ensuring it effectively addresses pressing issues.

“The retreat focused on explaining government policies while also listening to public concerns, which led me to consider certain changes and announcements to help ease these issues,“ he said during the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly.

Earlier, on July 19 in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, Anwar hinted that the package would include government measures to tackle the rising cost of living.

He emphasised that careful review was necessary before making the official announcement.

“I mentioned that I would make an announcement within a day or two (whether in the form of additional measures or otherwise) but it requires some careful review,“ he added.

The upcoming package is expected to provide relief to Malaysians facing economic challenges, aligning with the government’s commitment to addressing public welfare. - Bernama