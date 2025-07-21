King grants royal assent to 20 key acts including media council law

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, has granted royal assent to 20 Acts, including the BERNAMA (Amendment) Act 2025, Parliamentary Services Act 2025, and Malaysian Media Council Act 2025.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul confirmed the approvals during today’s parliamentary sitting.

Other significant Acts receiving royal assent include the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2025, Sabah and Sarawak Labour Ordinance (Amendment) Acts, and the Online Safety Act 2025.

The King also approved amendments to anti-money laundering laws, the Employees Provident Fund, and the Tunku Abdul Rahman Foundation Fund.

Johari announced that the current parliamentary session will run for 24 days, with extended debates expected to facilitate thorough discussions on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“Key matters include Bills, motions on the 13MP, the Auditor-General’s Report, and SUHAKAM’s financial statements,“ he said.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to MPs for supporting the Parliamentary Services Act, which restores parliamentary autonomy and strengthens democratic governance.

He also reminded MPs to complete mandatory health screenings by November 7, emphasizing early detection of health issues.

The session, running until August 28, will see Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim table the 13MP on July 31. - Bernama