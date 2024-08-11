UPNM cadet officer claims trial to causing hurt to junior with hot iron

KUALA LUMPUR: A cadet officer from the Military Training Academy (ALK) of the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of causing hurt to his junior using a hot steam iron last month.

Amirul Iskandar Norhanizan, 22, was charged with committing the offence to Muhammad Salman Mohd Saiful Surash, 20, at the academy in UPNM, Sungai Besi Camp, Cheras, here at 11.45 pm on Oct 22.

The charge, under Section 324 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years, or with fine or with whipping or with any two of such punishments, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman proposed bail of RM30,000 in one surety, taking into account the nature of the offence and the seriousness of the accused’s actions, which involved pressing a hot steam iron onto the victim’s chest, causing second-degree burns.

“This case involves public interest and will serve as a precedent for society, particularly students who bully others, to face severe punishment.

“Therefore, the prosecution applies for the accused not to approach the (prosecution) witnesses for any purpose related to discussing the case. The witnesses in this case include the accused’s hostel mates, UPNM officers, and trainers,” he said.

However, Amirul Iskandar, who was unrepresented, appealed for a reduction in the sum, saying that his parents are retired government employees.

“I am still studying and I promise to attend every trial,” he said.

Judge Egusra Ali allowed Amirul Iskandar bail of RM20,000 in two sureties, along with additional conditions as applied for by the prosecution.

The court set Dec 27 for mention.

The accused, attired in a white shirt and black pants and accompanied by several policemen from the Cheras police headquarters, arrived at the court at 9.50 am.

His parents and family members were present in the courtroom.