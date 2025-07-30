Residensi Hektar Gombak restoration begins, set for 2027 completion

KUALA LUMPUR: Restoration works for the Residensi Hektar Gombak project commenced today and are expected to be completed by 2027, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the project, which had been left idle since 2018 due to various issues, involved 2,400 residential units and was among the largest abandoned housing projects in the country.

“After months of hard work, the National Housing Department and KPKT (the Housing and Local Government Ministry), in line with the Malaysia MADANI aspirations, have successfully secured a new capital injection of RM125 million to revive this project.

“I am pleased to announce that restoration works will commence today,” he told a press conference after conducting a working visit to the project site here.

He said the initiative to revive the project was part of the MADANI Government’s proactive efforts, which also included the establishment of a special task force to address the issue of abandoned private housing projects.

Nga also said he would not hesitate to blacklist the developers of the Residensi Hektar Gombak project and their board members if they failed to complete the project and hand over the keys by 2027, thereby preventing them from further involvement in the industry.

Meanwhile, he said that, to date, a total of 1,127 abandoned housing projects involving 135,211 buyers had been successfully revived, with a combined development value of RM106.48 billion.

Apart from the Residensi Hektar Gombak, he said the government had managed to revive several other abandoned housing developments, including the estate housing project in Selangor, which had been abandoned for 27 years; the Bestari Jaya project in Selangor, which was left idle for 20 years; and the Putera Kiansom People’s Housing Project in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, which began during the Eighth Malaysia Plan.

Nga said the success in reviving the projects reflected the seriousness and commitment of the MADANI Government to ensuring the well-being of the people through a proactive approach and cooperation from all parties, including civil servants.

“I hope those affected will also appreciate the government’s efforts and the contributions of our civil servants, especially those who have worked overtime to ensure all parties come on board,“ he said. - Bernama