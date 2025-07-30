Govt mulls etomidate reclassification after vape misuse

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry will conduct a detailed review before deciding whether to reclassify etomidate as a dangerous drug, following reports of its misuse in illicit vape products.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said while etomidate is currently listed under Category B of the Poisons Act as an intravenous sedative and anaesthetic used in clinical settings, any move to list it under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 must be based on solid evidence.

“It is already controlled under the Poisons Act. The question now is whether it should be listed under the Dangerous Drugs Act, and that decision must go through proper evaluation,” he told reporters after launching the National Health Technology Assessment Conference 2025 yesterday.

He said the Malaysian Health Technology Assessment Section (MaHTAS) will play a key role in guiding that process.

The issue was recently raised in Parliament by Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii (PH-DAP), who urged the government to act after Singapore reported cases of etomidate being used in a vape product brand known as K-pods, allegedly targeted at young users.

Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was reported to have said that one-third of 100 seized vape devices tested positive for etomidate. Singapore is moving to list the substance as a Class C drug under its Misuse of Drugs Act.

Dzulkefly said the Health Ministry is also continuing its broader review of vaping laws, including the possibility of a national ban.

“We are studying this seriously, but we will proceed based on evidence and legal considerations,” he said.