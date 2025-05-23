JOHOR BAHRU: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) traffic summons payment and inquiry counters drew large crowds at the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 Johor today, following the offer of up to 50 per cent discounts on selected summonses.

The counters, which opened this morning at Toppen Shopping Centre here for the three-day programme, were swarmed by visitors eager to settle their traffic summonses at a reduced rate.

Visitors interviewed by Bernama said they arrived as early as 9 am to avoid long queues and take advantage of the limited-time offer.

One of them, Lee Chee Chong, 53, said he was pleased with the fast and efficient service at the counters.

“I arrived around 9.40 am, and within an hour, I managed to settle all three parking summonses for a total of RM240. Payment was hassle-free, and I could use my card, which made it even more convenient,” he said.

Many others also expressed their appreciation for the initiative, saying it helped them resolve outstanding summonses quickly. Eight counters were set up, including a dedicated lane for senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities (PwD).

Johor Contingent Police Headquarters traffic summons management officer, Inspector Darlina Tumin, said people had begun queueing as early as 9 am, despite the counters only opening at 10 am and operating until 6 pm.

“We’ve noticed that many visitors are heading to the police counters first to check and settle their traffic summonses. This is the first 50 per cent discount offer on summonses in Johor this year, and we expect even more visitors over the next two days,” she said.

Given the strong turnout, she estimated that traffic summons collections could reach at least RM150,000 by the end of the day

With the theme “Belia MADANI, Yakin Boleh!”, Johor PMR is organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU), in collaboration with the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Johor government.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the programme at 3 pm today.