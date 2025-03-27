50% toll discount brings joy to highway users

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s announcement of a 50 percent toll discount for two days, starting this Friday, at all toll plazas except those at the country’s borders, in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, will certainly bring joy to the public.

Private sector worker, Mohd Hasriq Amiruddin, 40, described the good news as an initiative that greatly helps alleviate financial burdens during the festive season, especially after the significant expenses for the school term in February.

“I am very grateful for this toll discount. At least we can save some money and use the excess for other necessities like Raya preparations. The government’s move will definitely reduce our travel cost as a family,“ he told Bernama.

Mohd Hasriq mentioned that his journey back to his hometown in Alor Setar, Kedah, usually costs over RM80 in toll for a round trip, and with the 50 percent discount, he can use the extra money for his family’s needs.

A similar sentiment was expressed by another private sector worker, Siti Sarah Md Razi, 38.

“I always go back to my hometown in Chemor, Perak, every year, and toll is one of the main expenses that I need to allocate. With this discount, at least I can use the extra budget for other necessities, like duit raya for my nieces and nephews,“ she said.

Meanwhile, tuition teacher Ariff Ahmad Azam, 40, expressed his appreciation for the government’s initiative, as it helps ease the cost of his journey back to Pasir Puteh, Kelantan.

“Although it’s not free, the 50 per cent discount is very helpful, especially for the round trip during the festive season,“ he said.

Works minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announced today that the government would be offering a 50 per cent toll discount from the usual toll rates in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

He added that the financial impact borne by the government to compensate the toll concession companies involved is estimated at RM19.69 million.

