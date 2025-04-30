PETALING JAYA: Blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, widely known as Papagomo, has publicly issued an unreserved apology to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today for defamatory statements made earlier this year.

In a statement read out at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, 42, offered an unconditional apology to Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for defamatory remarks made in a social media post on January 14 and for sharing a doctored image of the IGP on January 15, New Straits Times reported.

“I pledge not to repeat the defamatory words against the IGP.

I regret it. I will also remove the statements from Jan 14 and Jan 15,” he stated.

Judicial Commissioner Gan Techiong accepted the apology, noting that it was also directed at the court.

“The court accepts the apology issued by the defendant, which was read aloud in court.

“It will be published on YouTube, TikTok, X, and Telegram for at least seven days,” he stated.

The defamatory posts are to be taken down from the mentioned social media platforms.

In addition, the Judicial Commissioner awarded RM5,000 in costs to the IGP, who was not present in court but was represented by lawyer Raam Kumar.

This apology came ahead of contempt proceedings initiated by Razarudin against Azri for violating a court order. Committal proceedings are legal actions taken against someone accused of contempt for not adhering to a court order.

The court advised both parties to resolve the matter, resulting in the defendant purging his contempt and delivering the apology.

Azri was represented in the proceedings by lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali.

On December 26 last year, the IGP filed a RM3 million defamation lawsuit against Azri over remarks that allegedly insulted him and the police force, while also linking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.