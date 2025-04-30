Nigerian man denies biting police office’s left ear

KUALA LUMPUR: A Nigerian private college student pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a policeman by biting off part of his left ear last week.

Okenyehike Kelvin Obianke, 38, was charged with committing the offence on Corporal Danierul Azraq Ahmad Khair, 36, in front of a clinic in Metro Prima, Kepong, near here, at 10.10 am last April 25.

The charge, framed under Section 325 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine if convicted.

Magistrate S. Mageswary did not allow the accused, who was unrepresented, bail and set June 10 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Farhana Mohamad Poad appeared for the prosecution.

Meanwhile, in the court before Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim, Obianke pleaded not guilty to a charge of entering Malaysia without valid travel documents.

He was charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 with committing the offence at the same place, date and time.

The Nigerian student faced a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment of not more than five years or both, if convicted of the iffence.

He also pleaded not guilty to self-administration of a drug by injecting Benzo (Nimetazepam) into his body at the toilet of the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division Office of the Sentul Police Headquarters (IPD) at 3 am last April 26.

The charge, under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, provides a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment of not more than two years, upon conviction.

No bail was allowed, and the court set July 23 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurainizatul Farhana Zainal appeared for the prosecution in the case.