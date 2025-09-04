500 more Indian youths join Malaysia-China TVET programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Another 500 Indian youths will join the Malaysia-China Youth Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme through the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced these additional places alongside full scholarship opportunities at two Chinese universities for technical training.

The approval came following a request from Batu member of parliament P. Prabakaran for expanded participation beyond the initial 500 slots allocated from China’s 5,125 total offering.

Selected candidates will receive full scholarships from Taizhou Vocational College of Science & Technology offering 25 places in logistics technology and Tangshan Polytechnic University providing 20 quotas in electrical automation technology.

Scholarship recipients must achieve a minimum Level 3 proficiency in the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi Mandarin language test as a condition of their awards.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that TVET represents a national agenda that transcends background or academic performance barriers to develop Malaysia’s skilled workforce.

He stated that the inclusive approach demonstrates how youth can achieve success through skills pathways even without conventional academic excellence.

The deputy prime minister noted that TVET graduates often command higher salaries than white-collar workers in today’s job market.

Malaysia’s TVET education system is evolving with new approaches and methodologies aligned with industry needs and foreign investor requirements for skilled labour.

Twelve ministries now collaborate on TVET programme implementation under a single Cabinet committee for coordinated policy and training delivery.

Ahmad Zahid stressed that Malaysia requires more skilled workers across all sectors to support incoming foreign direct investment and ensure sustainable economic development.

Foreign investors specifically demand skilled workers from all racial backgrounds and various technical fields to drive industrial and economic growth.

The government urges all parties including the Education Ministry and Higher Education Ministry to strengthen both academic and TVET education pathways collectively. – Bernama