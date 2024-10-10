500,000 AI-based jobs expected in Malaysia within six years

KUALA LUMPUR: An estimated 500,000 artificial intelligence (AI)-based jobs across various sectors are expected to be created in Malaysia over the next six years, said Malaysia Internet of Things (IoT) Association deputy president Datuk P. Sri Ganes.

He said that the transition towards AI-based roles necessitates the development of new skills and training capacities.

“AI technology is projected to replace 85 million jobs worldwide. However, it will also transform the landscape of various industries by creating 97 million new jobs.

“Therefore, developing local talent capable of producing innovative solutions and becoming key players in AI must be a priority,” he said at the launch of Malaysia’s first AI comprehensive certification programme by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo recently.

Sri Ganes highlighted that the collaboration between SG TVET Group Berhad and the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII) aims to accelerate AI adoption in Malaysia.

“Through this programme, 10 leading companies in the country are offering job placement guarantees for students upon graduation,” he said.

He further said that strengthening the research and innovative ecosystem, along with enhancing the enabling ecosystem for higher education in AI implementation, would be intensified through this collaboration.

“This initiative aims, among others, to strengthen the country’s digital economy by fostering AI expertise, improving workforce employability and positioning Malaysia as a key player in the global AI landscape,” he said.

Sri Ganes also said that the AI Engineering Certification Programme offers dual certification issued by USAII and the Department of Skills Development (JPK).

“With this dual certification, students will receive international and national accreditation, as the curriculum is developed by the USAII Global AI Council and local academic experts, in line with the National Occupational Skills Standards, which serves as the competency assessment document for skilled workers in Malaysia,” he said.

He added that such AI programmes would significantly contribute to Malaysia’s goal of becoming a global AI hub by 2030, as outlined in the National AI Technology Action Plan.