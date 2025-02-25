DBKL Ramadan bazaar stall fees set as low as RM500 – Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The fee for each Ramadan Bazaar stall under the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is set at a minimum of RM500, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the charges include a RM200 deposit, which will be refunded to traders if they comply with licensing conditions.

“This means traders only need to pay RM300 per lot at the Ramadan Bazaar. This rate is considered reasonable and affordable, especially for small-scale traders.

“It is also lower compared to fees charged in some other areas, particularly those managed by private entities, as is still the case in several towns in other states,” she said.

She said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address on behalf of the Prime Minister’s Department in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan revealed that only five per cent of Malaysian Halal Management Certificate (SPHM) holders were found to be non-compliant with Malaysia’s halal certification standards.

“Between January and December 2024, a total of 4,129 companies or premises holding the SPHM certificate were monitored nationwide. The findings showed that 95 per cent of these companies adhered to Malaysia’s halal certification standards,” he said when winding up the debate.

Additionally, he noted that throughout 2024, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and State Islamic Religious Councils took action on 337 public complaints related to offences under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, including misuse of the halal logo.

The Dewan Rakyat then passed the motion of thanks on the royal address, tabled by Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar), with a majority vote in favour.

The House will sit again tomorrow.