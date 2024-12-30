KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 573 fraud cases involving losses of more than RM50 million have been recorded in the Kuala Terengganu this year.

District police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said this figure marks a slight decrease of 1.2 per cent compared to 580 cases with losses exceeding RM100 million last year.

He said that the highest number of fraud cases involved online shopping or e-commerce, with 120 cases, followed by phone scams (113 cases) and non-existent investment schemes (94 cases).

“Other types of fraud include non-existent loans (63 cases), love or parcel scams (14 cases), and unlicensed moneylender (six cases). It also involves other commercial crimes (67 cases) and various other fraud cases (96 cases),“ he said when contacted today.

Azli advised the public to always remain vigilant and not to easily fall for the various devious tactics used by fraudsters, especially on social media.