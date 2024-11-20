PETALING JAYA: In conjunction with the Two-Year MADANI government programme (2TM) and 2024 National Convention of Civil Service Reform, the government is offering a 60% discount on traffic summons payments.

This special offer will be available from November 22 to 24 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

According to the MADANI website, the three-day event will feature over 40 employers providing 3,000 job vacancies across various industries.

In addition to the job opportunities, attendees will have access to more than 150 essential services.

One of the key attractions is the Road Transport Department (JPJ), which will have dedicated counters where visitors can settle their traffic fines with the 60% discount.

JPJ will also offer a helmet exchange program, allowing individuals to trade in their old helmets for new ones.

Further enriching the event, the Public Service Department (JPA) will also conduct sessions on pensions and retirement plans, while other services will include detailed briefings on the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), free document certification, and consultations on government funding schemes.

Exclusive experiences and discounts will also be on offer, such as a discounted cruise tour of Putrajaya and special rates at Pulse Hotel.

Visitors can also enjoy free access to the National Science Centre and the National Planetarium during the event.

Previously, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Unity government spokesman, had targeted over 230,000 people to attend the programme, based on its strategic location.