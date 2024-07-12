645 RMN young navy officers complete basic training, prepare for future challenges

KOTA TINGGI: A total of 645 Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) recruits completed the Basic Naval Course (KATL) at the RMN Recruit Training Centre, KD Sultan Ismail, Tanjung Pengelih, today.

Western Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Mohamad Azuwan Harun, said having completed the course, the recruits were now qualified to serve in the RMN, thus taking on the trust and responsibility of defending the nation’s sovereignty.

“The people of Malaysia have high hopes and confidence in these young sailors as warriors who are ready to sacrifice to uphold the country’s honour and sovereignty.

“It is a huge responsibility, but I am confident that with a strong fighting spirit and firm commitment, they are capable of carrying out the duties entrusted to them effectively.

“Make it your priority to defend the sovereignty and interests of the nation, as this should be your goal and guiding principle,“ he said during his speech at the Passing Out Parade for RMN Recruits Series 227/24 here today.

He also advised the young sailors to prepare themselves for the challenges they will face in the military.

“There are many more challenges and training to be faced after this...these are the realities of being a soldier, designed to build resilience within you.

“I believe that all the training provided has successfully transformed your character and mindset, turning you from a civilian into a capable military personnel,“ he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to the RMN Training and Doctrine Command, staff, and instructors of KD Sultan Ismail for their efforts in nurturing the future heirs to the RMN’s legacy of excellence.

Earlier, the passing-out parade involved 10 divisions, with a total of 645 young sailors, including 59 women, all of whom underwent the Basic Naval Course (KATL) for six months after taking their oath last June 29.

The Best Overall Male Young Sailor Award went to Young Sailor PAP Ammar Najmuddin Abdullah, while Young Sailor TNL Mel C Jane Casmil was named the Best Overall Female Young Sailor.

In addition to the parade, the public had the opportunity to experience and board two ships at the KD Sultan Ismail jetty, namely KD Gagah Samudera and KD Pahang.