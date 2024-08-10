67-year-old driver dies in Selangau crash

SIBU: A 67-year-old driver died at the scene when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a four-wheel drive vehicle, at KM 75 of Jalan Sibu-Bintulu, Selangau, at 7.40 am today.

Mukah district police chief, DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, confirmed that the victim, identified as Dian Igoh, suffered severe injuries, and was pronounced dead by medical officers from the Selangau Health Clinic.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred when a four-wheel drive vehicle, travelling from Sibu to Bintulu, collided with the victim’s car, which was making a U-turn at the P-turn at KM 75 of Jalan Sibu-Bintulu,” he explained.

He added that the victim’s body was transported to Mukah Hospital for further action, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The driver and passenger of the four-wheel drive vehicle, aged 42 and 35, escaped uninjured.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said that upon receiving the emergency call at 7.52 am, a team from the Selangau Fire and Rescue Station was immediately dispatched to the scene.

He noted that firefighters used rescue tools and a scoop stretcher to extricate the victim, who was trapped in the Myvi car, before handing him over to the police for further action.